The Brief Super Bowl 2026 MVP Kenneth Walker III and Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will appear in a Disneyland victory parade Monday, Feb. 9. The parade continues Disney’s long-running "I’m Going to Disneyland!" Super Bowl tradition and will take place at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Disneyland was chosen as the host due to the Super Bowl’s proximity to southern California, with thousands of Seahawks fans expected to attend.



After the Seattle Seahawks' victory over the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl 2026, the celebratory question is no longer if, but when.

Before the clock even wound down at Levi’s Stadium, Disney confirmed the Super Bowl 2026 MVP will keep the world’s most famous postgame tradition alive: going to Disneyland.

Keep reading to learn more about the Disneyland Super Bowl victory parade and which Seattle Seahawks player or players are expected to make their debut.

Disneyland has confirmed it will host the MVP winner of Super Bowl 2026 on Monday, February 9.

A magical tradition returns to Disneyland

What we know:

The "I’m Going to Disneyland!" campaign, which began in 1987, typically features the Super Bowl MVP and key star players riding a float down Main Street, U.S.A.

Because this year’s game was held in Santa Clara — just a short flight from Southern California — Disneyland was selected over Walt Disney World as the host site for the 2026 festivities.

With the Seahawks' dominant performance and a sea of blue and green at Levi's Stadium Sunday, the stage has already been set for Hawks fans to flood the theme park Monday morning.

When is Disneyland's Super Bowl 2026 champions parade?

The celebratory parade is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

What time is Disneyland's Super Bowl 2026 champions parade?

Disneyland has not announced a specific time for the parade, but it is usually held around 1:30 or 2 p.m.

What can fans expect at Disneyland's Super Bowl 2026 champions parade?

Dig deeper:

Fans visiting the park can witness the Super Bowl 2026 champions alongside iconic Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, surrounded by a flurry of confetti and the sounds of the Seahawks' fight song.

According to a press release, the event will also coincide with the kickoff of ESPN’s "24-Hour Handoff," a massive media event that will transition coverage from Super Bowl 2026 toward next year’s championship.

MVP contenders who were ready for the spotlight

Several Seahawks players were already in the conversation for that iconic "Going to Disneyland" shout before the game even ended:

Jason Myers: The kicker made Super Bowl history Sunday by drilling five field goals, a new single-game record.

Sam Darnold: The quarterback’s steady hand and second-half touchdown pass to AJ Barner have been the engine of the Seattle offense.

Uchenna Nwosu: His 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter effectively sealed the game, making him a defensive MVP favorite.

Nathaniel Guzman, 7, plays in confetti after Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Donald Arnold rode down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Expand

Who won Super Bowl 2026 MVP?

Following the Seahawks' win, Kenneth Walker III was ultimately named Super Bowl MVP. He is the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos did back in 1998.

Which Seahawks players will be participating in the Disneyland Super Bowl champions parade?

Local perspective:

On Sunday evening, Disney Parks confirmed on their blog that Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will lead the cavalcade at Disneyland Resort on Monday.

Tips for traveling 12s to Disneyland

For Seattle fans already looking for flights to Orange County, keep in mind:

The parade usually occurs between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. PT.

Disneyland requires valid admission and park reservations.

Expect Magic Kingdom levels of crowds as local Seahawks fans and Southern California residents alike swarm the park to catch a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from Disney Parks Blog.

