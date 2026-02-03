Super Bowl concerts: List of performers, including WA's Benson Boone, schedule of events

The Brief Leading up to Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, the Bay Area will host a massive lineup of concerts featuring stars like Post Malone, Sting, and Chris Stapleton. Events span from San Francisco to San Jose and include major festival concepts like NPU Live’s "The Lineup" at Pier 80 and Shaquille O'Neal’s "Shaq's Fun House." While many high-profile shows at venues like the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and San Jose City Hall are already sold out, limited tickets remain for several immersive experiences throughout the weekend.



Super Bowl LX is Sunday, Feb. 8, and some of the music industry's biggest stars will perform throughout the Bay Area during the week leading up to the game.

Before the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, musicians ranging from EDM to country, pop and rock will take the stage at several locations.

The following is a list of scheduled events and concerts happening during the busiest week and weekend:

Thursday, Feb. 5

Benson Boone with special guest Shaboozey

Monroe-native Benson Boone kicks off the Bay Area Host Committee Live! Concert Series at the iconic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and will be joined by 8-time Grammy-nominated singer Shaboozey. Ticket information is available through Ticketmaster.

Where: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

When: 8 p.m.

Fall Out Boy

Rock band Fall Out Boy will perform an intimate concert at the Autograph Card Exclusives event. As of Jan. 29, the show was sold out.

Where: The Regency Ballroom

When: 8:30 p.m.

Illenium with Crankdat, Audien and MVSE

The Lineup, presented by NPU Live, is a new traveling festival debuting at San Francisco’s Pier 80 Warehouse that merges elite music performances with major sporting events. This inaugural event transforms a massive industrial space into an immersive experience designed to kick off the biggest weekend in sports. This event is 21+ and ticket information is on their website.

Where: Pier 80 Warehouse San Francisco

When: Doors at 5 p.m. and show at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

Calvin Harris with special guests Diplo and Sonny Fodera

To kick off Super Bowl LX weekend, Calvin Harris will be joined with Diplo and Sonny Fodera as part of The Lineup, a new traveling festival. Ticket information can be found here.

Where: Pier 80 Warehouse at The Midway

When: 5 p.m.

Kehlani

Kehlani will have a live performance at a block party outside of San Jose City Hall. As of Jan. 29, tickets for this event were sold out.

Where: San Jose City Hall

When: 3 p.m.

Martin Garrix with special guest Lost Frequencies

Martin Garrix with special guest Lost Frequencies are part of the BAHC Live! Concert Series. Ticket information is available through Ticketmaster.

Where: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

When: 8:30 p.m.

Post Malone and Buddies

For one night only, Post Malone will be taking the Bud Light stage for Super Bowl LX weekend. "Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home. I love it! We’ve got something really special planned for this year," the singer-songwriter said.

Where: Fort Mason Center for Arts

When: 8 p.m.

Shaq's Fun House featuring Disco Lines Tiesto and T-Pain

Shaquille O'Neal has created an over-the-top festival experience that features part music, carnival and circus. There will be live performances from T-Pain, Tiësto, Disco Lines, DJ DIESEL, IRIE and Myles O’Neal.

Where: Cow Palace

When: 8 p.m.

Sheilae E

Grammy-winning artis Sheila E will headline a special weekend benefit concert hosted by NFL Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Ronnie Lott. Ticket information here.

Where: The Guide Theatre in Menlo Park

When: Doors open at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.

Sting

Iconic 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting will kick off opening night of the "Super Bowl LX Studio 60" concert series. Ticket information is available through On Location.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco

Saturday, Feb. 7

The Chainsmokers and Ludacris

Headliners The Chainsmokers will be joined by Ludacris, DJ Irie and DJ Xandra for the Sports Illustrated party. Ticket information is found on Sports Illustrated The Party's website.

Where: Cow Palace Arena in San Francisco

When: 9 p.m.

Chris Stapleton with special guest Sierra Ferrell

Chris Stapleton will be wrapping up the BAHC Live! Concert Series with special guest Sierra Ferrell. As of Jan. 29, tickets were sold out.

Where: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

When: 8 p.m.

Dom Dolla

DJ Dom Dolla will take over the streets outside San Jose City Hall for an open-air street party. As of Jan. 29, tickets for the event were sold out.

Where: San Jose City Hall

When: 2 p.m.

The Killers

American rock band The Killers will headline the second night of the "Super Bowl LX Studio 60" concert series. Ticket information is available through On Location.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco

T-Pain and Sean Paul

Chart-topping artists T-Pain and Sean Paul will be taking over Pier 80 Warehouse. The lineup also features J. Espinosa, Knowpa Slaps, Shawn Looney, DJ Kream, and $picy. Event information here.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Pier 80 Warehouse

