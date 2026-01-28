The Brief Kayce Kirihara is a content creator and influencer known by her handle @Infamouskayce. Kirihara's content focuses heavily on Seattle sports. The local influencer says the city and sports have created many opportunities in her life.



Infamouskayce is the green-haired, diehard Seattle sports fan with hundreds of thousands of followers who you most likely have seen if you have ever been to the city for a game.

Most recently, @Infamouskayce could be seen on the field during one of the most memorable moments of the NFC Championship win, where Jaxon Smith-Njigba was hugging his mom.

"Honestly, so surreal. I’ve had to watch the video over and over again, because I was like there was no way I was on the field," said Kayce Kirihara.

It started with a dye job

The backstory:

In 2018, Kirihara went all-in on content creating. That is when the green hair came into play.

"Green has been my favorite color as long as I remember," said Kirihara. "Green has become one of the greatest marketing tools for me and branding tools. And so, to be associated with a color is insane, and green resonates with Seattle," she said.

When Kirihara is not on the sidelines of a game, she keeps her schedule very busy.

Marshawn Lynch and manicures

She got her start with the Seattle Storm in 2003 as the team’s ball girl, and now she is one of the in-arena hosts.

Kirihara and her sister also host a podcast called "Mani Petty," where huge names in sports and entertainment share stories while also getting the full works in the salon.

"That’s where you gossip. That’s where you chat. It’s like the barber shop for girls, but it’s not just women, it’s men too," said Kirihara.

Guests during the first season of Mani Petty include Marshawn Lynch and his mom, DK Metcalf, Trinidad James (rapper and songwriter), and Olympian Jordan Chiles.

A Seattle sports fan from the jump

Kirihara has hundreds of thousands of followers on both TikTok and Instagram, but even before her following, she was a true Seattle sports fan.

"My dad, super, diehard sports fans, and my grandpa as well. That was something I shared, it was like a bonding experience," she said.

She played basketball at Franklin High School and then played in college at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle she is so grateful for the opportunities that sports and this city have created for her.

"I don’t take any of that for granted. For me, it’s an honor to be invited to games, tailgates, watch parties, I’m always grateful to be asked or thought of," she said.

You can follow Kirihara on her Instagram or her TikTok and watch her show Mani Petty here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.