Seattle Seahawks support Army veteran in VA hospice rooting for Super Bowl win

An Army veteran given just days to live in November continues to cheer for the Seahawks from his bed. His family said he's been moved to hospice, but he's holding on to see the Hawks win the Super Bowl. The team is also rooting for him.

"I can't wait," Randy Santiago Cruz said.

Zachariah Santiago said his father, Cruz, just knows the Seahawks are going to win the Super Bowl. He will be cheering from his bed in the VA Hospice in Vancouver.

"'He cannot wait' is what he's saying," Zachariah Santiago said.

Army veteran Randy Santiago Cruz cheers on the Seattle Seahawks ahead their Super Bowl appearance next Sunday

His room is all decked out with memories and Seahawks mementos.

"Him fighting through it, you know, his love for God, his family, but man, it's just Hawks, he's waiting for the next game," Santiago said.

We first introduced you to Cruz, 72, a few weeks ago. He and his family live in Kalama in Cowlitz County.

He's an Army veteran originally stationed at Fort Lewis.

His family said he's suffered heart attacks and has been battling chronic health problems. They said he was given just days to live in November.

Our first story caught the attention of the Seahawks, so much so, they sent him a care package showing they're also rooting for him.

"From the Seahawks, it says, 'Randy, thank you for your service. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and we're wishing you the best'," Santiago said in a cell phone video while they opened the package.

Inside the package, there was everything from a Salute to Service towel to a T-shirt and a 12 flag.

Army veteran Randy Santiago Cruz cheers on the Seattle Seahawks ahead their Super Bowl appearance next Sunday

"He's loving the flag, man, we put it behind his head. He didn't want a pillow, so there it is for now," Santiago said.

It's been said that Cruz created three generations of 12s.

His grandson, Karson, just turned 12.

"It means a lot to see my team get this far. Watching these games with my abuelo," he said.

The two shared a playful moment during a Zoom call with FOX 13. When Karson started to chant, "Sea! Hawks!", Cruz chanted out of sync catching his grandson off-guard.

Army veteran Randy Santiago Cruz cheers on the Seattle Seahawks with his grandchildren ahead their Super Bowl appearance next Sunday

As we count the days to the Super Bowl, Cruz fights on, as a true 12 supported by his team and ready for victory.

"Dad's just looking forward to it, man. As hard as he's fighting, you know they never thought he'd still be here," Santiago said.

The family has been gathering with him during each game, celebrating every win. Now, they all look ahead to Super Bowl Sunday.

