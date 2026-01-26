The Brief Following the Seattle Seahawks' NFC Championship victory, fans planning to attend Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara are facing a total travel cost of approximately $9,000 per person, as of Monday morning. While airlines like United and Alaska have added special flights to the Bay Area, round-trip airfare has surged to $1,300 alongside rapidly disappearing hotel inventory. The bulk of the expense stems from the game itself, with the cheapest secondary market tickets currently listed at just under $7,000.



The Seattle Seahawks are going back to the Super Bowl and following Sunday night's win over the Rams, the rush to Santa Clara has officially begun. But for fans hoping to witness Super Bowl LX in person, the victory celebration may soon be followed by "sticker shock."

FOX 13 broke down how much a single fan can expect to spend, and it's approximately $9,000 for a basic trip to the Bay Area, as of Monday morning. This figure includes airfare, lodging, and the steep cost of admission to Levi’s Stadium.

Major carriers including United and Alaska Airlines have already responded to the surge in demand. Shortly after the final whistle, both airlines announced additional flights from Seattle to San Francisco and San Jose. United Airlines even designated a special flight, Flight 1411, specifically to ferry the "12s" to the championship.

However, convenience comes at a premium. A standard round-trip ticket for the weekend is currently hovering around $1,300, excluding additional fees for luggage or seat upgrades.

Once on the ground, the financial hurdle only grows. While a few budget hotels remain at approximately $150 per night, inventory is disappearing rapidly.

The largest expense remains the game itself. As of Monday morning, the cheapest available seat on the secondary market was listed on StubHub for just under $7,000.

Cost Breakdown: Super Bowl LX (Per Person)

Attending the big game in Santa Clara isn't just a trip, it's going to be an investment. Here is what the "12s" can expect to pay, as of Monday, Jan. 26:

Airfare: ~$1,300

Direct flights from Seattle (SEA) to San Jose (SJC) or San Francisco (SFO).

Special United "Flight 1411" added specifically for the championship.

Lodging: $450+

Based on a 3-night stay in the Bay Area, the "cheapest" available rates ($150/night).

Note: Availability is limited and prices are rising daily.

Game Ticket: ~$7,000

Current "get-in" price on secondary markets like StubHub.

Pricing reflects the cheapest available seat at Levi's Stadium.

Total Estimated Cost: $8,750 – $9,000

Prices are expected to fluctuate as the Feb. 8 kickoff approaches.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

