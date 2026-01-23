Seahawks game: Seattle Water Taxi 'sailgating' with extended hours

Fans using the West Seattle Water Taxi on game day now have more options to sail as King County announces extended hours after the NFC championship between the Seahawks and the Rams.

The water taxi usually runs every 10-15 minutes between Alki Beach Park and the Seattle waterfront pier, connecting passengers right into Downtown Seattle.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, there will be special postgame rides available at 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. between Pier 50 and Seacrest Dock.

West Seattle water taxi (Via Doc Maynard on King County website)

What they're saying:

"The Blue Wave is ready to wash away the team from LA! And Metro is ready to do its part to get you there to root for the Hawks!," read a statement on the water taxi homepage.

FOX 13's full list of public transportation to and from the NFC championship game at Lumen Field is here.

