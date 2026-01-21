Here are Washington's 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists
SEATTLE - The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday recognized more than a dozen Washington-based culinary professionals as 2026 award semifinalists.
The list includes 14 semifinalists from Seattle, one from Bellingham and one from Vancouver, Washington. Many on the list have also stopped by Studio 13 Live.
What's next:
Final restaurant and chef nominees will be announced on March 31, and the 2026 James Beard Award winners will be revealed during a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 15.
Here are the semifinalists from Washington.
Outstanding Chef
- Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle, WA
Emerging Chef
- Ahmed Suliman, Cafe Suliman, Seattle, WA
Best New Restaurant
- Little Beast Ballard, Seattle, WA
- The Wayland Mill, Seattle, WA
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Christina Wood, Temple Pastries, Seattle, WA
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Le Caviste, Seattle, WA
Outstanding Bar
- Roquette, Seattle, WA
Best New Bar
- The Elbow Room, Vancouver, WA
Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
- Anu Apte, Rob Roy, Seattle, WA
Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
- Janet Becerra, Pancita, Seattle, WA
- Johnny Courtney, Atoma, Seattle, WA
- Logan Cox, Homer, Seattle, WA
- Jordan Koplowitz, Starla's, Bellingham, WA
- Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle, WA
- Thai Nguyen and Trinh Nguyen, Ramie, Seattle, WA
- Aaron Tekulve, Surrell, Seattle, WA
The Source: Information in this story came from the James Beard Foundation.
