Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Tacoma police need help finding two suspects in a fatal shooting at a house party on New Year's Day.

Investigators are looking for the men who shot and killed 25-year-old Geno Saunders III in Tacoma on New Year's Day. While police search for the two wanted suspects, his heartbroken mother has started an online fundraiser to pay for his funeral costs.

"We want to give my son Geno a respectful service that celebrates who he was and how much he was loved by everyone. Geno was a bright spark who touched so many lives. He was such an amazing, loving, caring, and kindhearted person. He loved music and made many tracks which he put on YouTube, hoping one day he would make it in the music industry. Geno was fun to be around; he made me a first-time mother and taught me how to be one at 18 years old. He loved family and was hoping one day he would have his own little family. We all were so blessed to have him in our lives for as long as we did," writes Cassie Mann.

Geno Saunders III

The backstory:

Tacoma Police say Kai Brinson and Aiden Terrel Finley shot and killed him outside a house party in the 3500 block of East Grandview Avenue.

Geno did not know them. Both suspects are wanted for murder.

Barkei Ben Israel "Kai" Brinson (left), Aiden Terrel Finley (right), suspects in the fatal shooting of Geno Saunders III.

As the party let out, police say they jumped Geno outside the residence. A struggle followed and he was shot at close range. Geno died at the scene.

If you have any information to help locate the suspects, please submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, submit a tip online or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

