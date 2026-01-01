Man killed in Tacoma shooting on New Year's Day

The Brief Tacoma police responded to a reported shooting at about 3:39 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 3500 block of East Grandview Avenue. Officers found an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds and provided aid until fire personnel arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to call 911.



Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Officers were sent around 3:39 a.m. on Jan. 1 to a home in the 3500 block of East Grandview Avenue after a reported shooting, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Police began providing lifesaving aid until Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Detectives and crime scene technicians remained at the location as the investigation continued. Police are treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.