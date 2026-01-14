Thurston County, WA death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

The Brief A number of death investigations in Thurston County have attracted social media attention. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office addressed them, and confirmed they are not connected. A death investigation involving an Olympia man has been upgraded to a homicide, and a suspect is in custody.



A death investigation involving an Olympia man has been upgraded to a homicide, and authorities say a suspect is in custody.

Authorities stressed that while multiple recent death investigations have drawn public attention, they stem from separate incidents and are not connected.

What they're saying:

"Over the past several days, our office has responded to a small number of death investigations that have attracted social media attention," the TCSO wrote on Facebook. "These incidents are unrelated; however, given the public attention they have received, we want to take a moment to address them."

Related article

According to the TCSO, deputies responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a death investigation near the corner of 153rd Avenue Southeast and Lindsay Road Southeast. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man with visible injuries.

Detectives determined that the man's death did not occur at that location, which initiated a homicide investigation. They developed significant information at the scene and confirmed the man was an Olympia resident.

Through additional leads and evidence, another Olympia man was contacted and arrested for unlawful disposal of human remains and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

"There is currently no known threat to the public," the TCSO said. "The Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased."

What you can do:

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

Chairlift stops at WA's Summit at Snoqualmie, forcing rope evacuation

2 people found dead inside Mason County, WA home

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Man dead after car crash in Port Orchard, WA, authorities investigating

Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

Man shot by Border Patrol in Portland, OR, faces charges for ramming federal vehicle

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.