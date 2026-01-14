Thurston County, WA sheriff releases details in Littlerock Road death investigation
ROCHESTER, Wash. - The Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released new information about a death investigation near Littlerock Road in Rochester.
Authorities stressed that while multiple recent death investigations have drawn public attention, they stem from separate incidents that are not connected.
What they're saying:
"Over the past several days, our office has responded to a small number of death investigations that have attracted social media attention," the TCSO wrote on Facebook. "These incidents are unrelated; however, given the public attention they have received, we want to take a moment to address them."
According to the sheriff's office, officers responded around 4 p.m. Jan. 11 to a death investigation in the 16000 block of Littlerock Road Southwest along the Black River.
Authorities believe the death resulted from a medical emergency while the man was hiking.
The sheriff's office has been in contact with the man's family, and there is no ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a news release by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
