Thurston County, WA sheriff releases details in Littlerock Road death investigation

The Brief A number of death investigations in Thurston County have attracted social media attention. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office addressed them, and confirmed they are not connected. During the death investigation along Littlerock Road in Rochester, authorities concluded that the death resulted from a medical emergency while the man was hiking.



The Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released new information about a death investigation near Littlerock Road in Rochester.

Authorities stressed that while multiple recent death investigations have drawn public attention, they stem from separate incidents that are not connected.

"Over the past several days, our office has responded to a small number of death investigations that have attracted social media attention," the TCSO wrote on Facebook. "These incidents are unrelated; however, given the public attention they have received, we want to take a moment to address them."

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded around 4 p.m. Jan. 11 to a death investigation in the 16000 block of Littlerock Road Southwest along the Black River.

Authorities believe the death resulted from a medical emergency while the man was hiking.

The sheriff's office has been in contact with the man's family, and there is no ongoing investigation.

Information in this story comes from a news release by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

