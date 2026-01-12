The Brief Two people were found dead inside a home in the Lake Limerick area north of Shelton, prompting a death investigation. Deputies responded to the home Tuesday morning after a caller checking on the occupants made the discovery. Authorities say there is no threat to the public, but the cause of death and identities have not yet been released.



The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home north of Shelton.

What we know:

Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. to a residence along St. Andrews Drive North in the Lake Limerick area after a caller checking on the occupants discovered two people who appeared to be dead.

Responding deputies confirmed both individuals were deceased, and detectives began processing the scene. There was a significant law enforcement presence in the area for several hours Monday.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Details about the cause of death or what led up to the deaths were not provided.

The Mason County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased at a later time.

