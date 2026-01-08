WA man faces murder charges for death of missing Bothell woman

The Brief A 45-year-old Bremerton man is being held without bail for the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Mallory Barbour, who was reported missing from Bothell in June 2025. Detectives linked the suspect to the crime using forensic ballistics matching shell casings found near Barbour’s remains to his firearms, along with the discovery of her ID and medications at his residence. Court records show the victim suffered blunt force trauma and fatal gunshot wounds, while investigators highlighted the suspect's inconsistent statements and failure to report her disappearance despite their living arrangement.



A Bremerton man is being held on no bail, suspected in the death of a missing Bothell woman.

The 45-year-old man appeared virtually for a probable cause hearing on Thursday at Mason County Superior Court. The suspect is currently in custody at the Mason County Jail.

"The state has concerns based on the safety of the community, given the alleged offense," said Tyler Bickerton, Mason County deputy prosecutor, during the court hearing.

The backstory:

27-year-old Mallory Barbour was reported missing to the Bothell Police Department on July 1, after she was last seen leaving her home in Bothell on June 24.

Detectives with the Mason County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found Mallory’s body on September 15 in the woods along State Route 3 in Mason County. Officials said her remains had been there for "an extended period of time" and showed signs of "homicidal violence."

Through an extensive investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Office, and tips, detectives determined the 45-year-old was the homicide suspect. They arrested the Bremerton man Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's posted to social media, writing, "Our thoughts remain with Mallory's family and friends affected by this tragedy."

During the suspect’s probable cause hearing, Judge David Stevens said, "Law enforcement noted that they felt he would be a danger to the community."

The man faces charges of murder in the first degree. He is scheduled for an arraignment on January 13.

Dig deeper:

FOX 13 obtained court documents from the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The documents stated Mallory’s body was found nude and her clothes appeared to be forcefully ripped off. The documents also said she suffered blunt trauma on her head, and she was shot twice, in the head and torso.

According to documents, detectives also found two shell casings near her body. Officials said evidence points to the suspect to have fired those rounds.

"He’s facing the maximum of life in prison, if convicted," said Bickerton.

Court docs said during the investigation, detectives learned Mallory was living with the suspect for a few months, and then moved out, though the extent of their connection is unclear.

The documents state that the suspect claimed he and Mallory were close, but detectives believed he showed suspicious behavior. They said he failed to report she was missing, gave inconsistent statements, and did not provide evidence of his alleged communications with Mallory after he last saw her.

Using a warrant to search the suspect’s apartment, detectives found Mallory’s purse, including her I.D., medications, and additional clothing. They also seized two pistols that the suspect owned.

Through the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, court docs said at least one of the shell casings found near Mallory’s body was shot from at least one of the suspect’s guns.

What they're saying:

"Given the nature of the charges and the allegations in the affidavit of probable cause, and law enforcement’s concern that he is a danger to the community, the court finds that no bail. He will be held without no bail," Judge Stevens told the court.

Prosecutors said the suspect’s connection to Mason County is unclear, since he is a resident in Kitsap County. Prosecutors also told the court that the suspect had six previous nonviolent court cases in Kitsap County, in which 13 bench warrants were issued from those cases.

