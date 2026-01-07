Suspect arrested in murder of Bothell woman found in Mason County, WA

The Brief An arrest has been made in the murder of 27-year-old Mallory Barbour, whose body was found in the woods in Mason County in September. Barbour, a Bothell woman, was last seen leaving her home on June 24, 2026, and detectives say her body had been at the site near State Route 3 for some time. Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect or the motive, and a preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.



An arrest has been made in the murder of 27-year-old Mallory Barbour, a Bothell woman whose body was found in the woods in Mason County on Sep. 15.

She was located near State Route 3 and Pickering Road, roughly 120 miles away from her home in Bothell. Detectives said she had been at the location for an extended period of time.

Missing Bothell woman Mallory Barbour (Bothell Police)

Barbour was last seen alive leaving her house back on June 24, 2026.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office released a photo on Wednesday, showing the suspect in handcuffs and being taken to jail.

FOX 13 spoke with Mallory's mom, Denise, back in November. She described her daughter as a playful and kind person.

"She was a great person, she doesn’t deserve this, she did nothing wrong and she was just in a bad place at a bad time," Denise said. "Just knowing that she would have a life that would be enriched, that she would be happy and be able to work in our community. Have a partner, maybe even grandkids, maybe."

The suspect in Barbour's murder is expected in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.



