Police seek help after remains of missing Bothell, WA woman found in woods

Police need help solving the murder of a woman reported missing out of Bothell earlier in September.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Mallory Barbour was last seen leaving her Bothell home on June 24, 2025. County detectives say they found her remains on timber land near SR 3 and Pickering Rd, out in Mason County some eight miles northeast of Shelton, on Sept. 15, 2025.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Missing Bothell woman Mallory Barbour. (Bothell Police)

Detectives say evidence suggesting she was killed, and her remains had been there for some time.

Authorities have not announced any suspects or any further details in this investigation. Anyone with information on Barbour, possible suspects, or the circumstances surrounding Barbour's murder is urged to contact Mason County Det. Ledford at (360) 424-9670 ext. 844, or email Detective@masoncountywa.gov.

