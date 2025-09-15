WA principal 'stepping away' after Charlie Kirk Instagram post backlash

The Brief North Creek High School Principal Dr. Eric McDowell has stepped away from his position following a controversial social media post. The post, which referenced Charlie Kirk's assassination, drew complaints from parents who found it insensitive and inappropriate. The Northshore School District has initiated a third-party investigation into the matter.



The principal of North Creek High School, Dr. Eric McDowell, has stepped away from his position amid an investigation into a controversial social media post he made about the assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

The post sparked complaints from concerned parents who described the comment as insensitive and inappropriate.

The backstory:

The Instagram post led to parents filing complaints with the Northshore School District. The parents argued that a comment of this nature was inappropriate for a principal and that some also viewed it as mocking people of faith.

The post read: "Thoughts and prayers. Too bad gun control would have been far far more effective (he’d still be alive). Maybe thoughts and prayers will work…oops – nope."

The post also contained a picture of Kirk with the words "Pray For Charlie Kirk."

On Sunday, Dr. McDowell announced he was "stepping away" from his role. In a message to the North Creek High School community, he wrote:

"I am truly sorry that my post has upset so many. I definitely could have said things differently – and I apologize that the wording was not clear and led to so much misinterpretation. However, despite the fact that I had no intent whatsoever to inflame the current political environment, I own the impact that my post has had."

He added, "I will be stepping away as Principal of North Creek for the time being to reflect and ensure the focus of NCHS is on our students."

What's next:

The Northshore School District confirmed that McDowell is voluntarily stepping aside for the time being. In accordance with district policy, a third-party investigation is now underway.

In a separate letter to families, the district stated, "As educators, one of our central responsibilities is to prepare students to participate in a democratic society. That means teaching them how to think critically - not what to think."

