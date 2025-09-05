Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

The Brief In the first half of 2025, Seattle wrote more than 188k parking tickets. For many drivers, signs throughout the city make parking confusing. For some drivers, trying to find parking in the city is not worth the effort.



Parking can be frustrating and expensive for drivers in Seattle.

In the first half of 2025, the city wrote 188,780 parking tickets. From 2022 to 2024, data shows the City of Seattle wrote 964,577 tickets.

"I mean it’s definitely confusing. That’s why I was just like, on the roadway I would just see this, and I would just pass it all together," said Rolando Cardona.

This year, tickets got even pricier.

By the numbers:

According to the Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), on Jan. 1, 2025, parking fines in the city will range from $43 to $78.

Before 2025, the price range for a parking fine in Seattle was between $29 and $53.

It is a busy weekend in Seattle for events.

What's next:

The Seahawks kick off their season at Lumen Field on Sunday, R-Day is happening in the Georgetown neighborhood, and ThriftCon is on Saturday.

For Cardona, there is a simple way to avoid traffic tickets.

"I took public transit," he said.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Municipal Court, the City of Seattle and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travel nurse recovering after attack at Kent Station, fundraiser started for recovery

Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

Bellevue Applebee's employee said 'I'm sorry' before brutally attacking manager: docs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.