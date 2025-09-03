How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game live

The Seattle Seahawks season opener is also the team's home opener against NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers. The matchup is available to watch on TV, online, streaming, and on the radio.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. 49ers game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. 49ers game?

Week 1 of the season kicks off in September, when the Hawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sep. 7 at 1:05 p.m.

Where is the Seahawks vs. 49ers game?

The 49ers are traveling to Seattle and will play the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. 49ers game will be broadcast on FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ-TV, channel 13.1 or 22.2 free over-the-air).

You can watch your local FOX game on all devices with a subscription to the new FOX ONE app or the FOX Sports app (must sign in with TV provider credentials).

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

Before and after the game, you can catch Gameday on FOX 13 at noon and around 4:00 p.m. for pregame and postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 83 or 382, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

