WA Border Patrol agents arrest 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire

The Brief Two firefighters battling the Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County were arrested for illegal entry. U.S. Border Patrol detained 44 firefighters, releasing 42 and arresting two found to be in the U.S. illegally. Senator Patty Murray criticized the operation, while Border Patrol defended its actions as lawful enforcement.



U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two firefighters who were battling a wildfire in Mason County during an immigration enforcement operation on Wednesday.

What we know:

A press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection claims the two wildland firefighters were arrested on charges of illegal entry. It happened at the site of the Bear Gulch Fire, which has burned more than 8,500 acres over a seven-week span.

Immigration agents rounded up 44 firefighters working under private contractors after the U.S. Forest Service terminated contracts with two firms that were part of a separate criminal investigation by U.S. Border Patrol.

Of the rounded up firefighters, two were found to be in the U.S. illegally, with one having been previously deported, according to the press release. The two individuals were arrested and taken to the Bellingham Border Patrol Station, and the other 42 firefighters were released and escorted off federal lands.

What they're saying:

In a statement, a spokesperson for the USDA Forest Service said they are "aware of a Border Patrol operation on the Bear Gulch Fire," and "there have been no impacts to firefighting efforts and progress continues to be made on containment."

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Patty Murray called out the Trump administration after learning about the arrests, saying they were unnecessary and that the firefighters were wrongfully detained.

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove also criticized the operation, calling it "crude and inhumane."

The U.S. Border Patrol denied the immigration operation posed any danger to the surrounding community.

"This cooperative effort highlights the coordination between federal agencies in ensuring the integrity of government operations and maintaining public trust in fiduciary matters," said USBP Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rosario P. Vasquez. "U.S. Border Patrol steadfastly enforces the laws of the United States and unapologetically addresses violations of immigration law wherever they are encountered."

The Source: Information in this story came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the USDA Forest Service, the Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

FBI recovers possible evidence in Leavenworth, WA search for Travis Decker

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.