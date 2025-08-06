Bear Gulch Fire still burning in Mason County, WA

The Brief For the past month, crews have been battling the human-caused Bear Gulch Fire, which has burned 5,136 acres and is 3% contained. Firefighters are using both aerial and ground resources to drop water, patrol for hotspots, and create fuel breaks while the Mason County Sheriff's Office assists with operations and has recommended opening the south end of Lake Cushman for recreation.



Crews continue to battle the human-caused Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, which has been burning for a month as of Wednesday.

What we know:

Fire officials said aerial resources dropped water onto the water, while ground crews have been actively patrolling, using sprinklers, and mopping up hot spots. To prepare for further defense, personnel are felling trees to create fuel breaks and installing sprinkler systems around properties.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 5,136 acres, and it's 3% contained.

No structures have been damaged.

The Mason County Sheriff's office is also helping with firefighting operations on the north end of Lake Cushman. While the far north end remains restricted with a Level 2 evacuation status, the MCSO has recommended that the south end of the lake be opened for recreational activities.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said the fire was human-caused, and the Olympic National Forest is seeking tips for how the fire started on July 6. Tips can be submitted to the Forest Service Tipline by calling 541-618-2154 or by email at SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov. Tips submitted via email should have the subject "Bear Gulch."

The public can check for updates on the Bear Gulch Fire 2025 Facebook page.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, National Park Service, United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service and InciWeb.

