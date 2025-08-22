Best parks in Seattle to avoid crowds during hot weekend

The Brief Seattle's weekend weather is expected to be hot, with highs in the mid 80s, prompting many to visit local parks to cool off by Puget Sound or Lake Washington. Popular parks like Angle Lake, Alki Beach, and Golden Gardens often have crowded parking, making it difficult to find a spot. For a quieter experience, officials recommend lesser-known parks such as Carkeek, Myrtle Edwards, and Me Kwa Mooks in Seattle, Swan Creek in Tacoma, and Howarth Park Beach in Everett.



This weekend, the weather in the Seattle area is expected to be hot, and for many, that means heading out to local parks to cool off.

The weather forecast for Seattle on Saturday and Sunday has highs hitting the mid 80s.

The area is known for its beautiful parks. Seattle has nearly 500 alone. For many, parks around Puget Sound or Lake Washington are the best places to stay cool in the heat.

Parks to stay cool around Seattle

However, depending on which park you are planning to head to and how early you leave, you could spend more of your day circling the parking lot than sitting by the water.

"There is usually no parking spots," said Dejouna Hudson. "I’ve seen it when there is no parking and people are parking on the sides," she added.

Hudson and her family were spending Friday at Angle Lake Park. The park is usually packed with people enjoying either the access to the lake or the splash pad.

Other parks in the area are notorious for bringing out crowds, like Alki Beach and Golden Gardens in Seattle, and Point Defiance Park in Tacoma.

If you’re looking for the best parks for a quieter day, Seattle park officials suggest Carkeek, Myrtle Edwards, Constellations or Me Kwa Mooks Parks for Puget Sound views.

Also, Lake Washington has dozens of smaller parks with beach access and parking lots like Madrona, Leschi, Adams Street, Stan Sayres, Madison Beach, Magnuson Park, and Matthews Beach.

Tacoma officials suggest Swan Creek, Nature Center at Snake Lake, China Lake and Charlotte's Blueberry Park.

In Everett, officials suggest Howarth Park Beach, Walter E Hall Park, and Jetty Island.

