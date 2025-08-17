WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

The Washington State Patrol's aviation unit helped track down multiple drivers in separate incidents over the weekend.

The first weekend arrest using Smokey, WSP's aviation unit

Timeline:

On Saturday, Aug. 16, a WSP trooper reportedly attempted to stop a motorcyclist on southbound I-5 near I-405 in Tukwila. This is when deputies say the driver began fleeing.

The law enforcement agency's fixed wing aircraft, Smokey, assisted in tracking down the motorcyclist so troopers could make an arrest in Federal Way.

Second arrest made with Smokey over the weekend

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 17, Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol's Second District posted another arrest to social media.

In this incident, Trooper Johnson reports that a speeding driver nearly hit two patrol vehicles while eluding law enforcement. Again, the "Smokey" air unit was used to keep track of the vehicle.

Washington State Patrol arrest photos from Aug. 16-17

Troopers were reportedly able to stop the Nissan on State Route 410 between Buckley and Enumclaw. Eluding, and more offenses, are expected to make charges for the driver.

