Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns

Motorcycles make up just 3% of registered vehicles in Washington state, but they’re involved in a staggering 16% of all roadway fatalities, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC). One high-risk behavior officials say is increasingly putting riders—and everyone else on the road—in danger: illegal lane splitting.

"Here’s the thing about motorcycles," said WTSC spokesperson Mark McKechnie. "They’re three percent of registered vehicles in Washington. But they account for sixteen percent of fatalities on our roads."

FOX 13 spent several weeks documenting motorcycle riders performing the illegal maneuver on local highways, especially along I-5 in Everett, where the dangerous behavior has been frequently captured by our cameras.

Lane splitting is when a motorcyclist rides between lanes of traffic, often along the white divider line, typically in congested freeway conditions.

"It’s not legal to travel in between lanes," McKechnie said plainly. "Basically, lane splitting is when a motorcyclist drives down the divider of lines, usually on a freeway."

Despite some online claims to the contrary, such as a Reddit post claiming Washington legalized lane filtering, McKechnie emphasized that the state law is clear.

"People will say lane splitting is legal in such and such a state. It is legal in California simply because they haven’t addressed the law—so it’s not covered by the law," he said.

In Washington, it is prohibited under RCW 46.61.608. The WTSC argues that beyond being illegal, the behavior creates real safety concerns for everyone on the road.

"You need to either hit the brakes or swerve," McKechnie explained, referring to how other drivers often react when startled by a motorcyclist unexpectedly appearing between lanes. "Yeah, I think it really startles and frightens people."

There are also mental and physical blind spots that make lane splitting particularly dangerous.

"There’s the physical blind spot of not being able to see them," McKechnie said. "They’re looking for that gap in traffic where other vehicles are traveling at roughly the same speed. We’re all crawling along and then a motorcyclist comes through in a place they’re not expected to be."

That unpredictability can be fatal—especially in construction zones, or when cars are trying to merge or detour. Adding to the danger is the seasonal nature of motorcycle use in Washington.

"Most motorcyclists in Washington put the bikes away when the rain comes or when the snow comes. And then they get them back out in the spring or summer," McKechnie said, adding that riding skills can suffer with time off the road. "We see about half of all motorcycle fatalities during the summer months."

The consequences of these crashes go beyond those directly involved.

"These are the kind of crashes that often close down the roadways," McKechnie said. "If people are already frustrated by traffic congestion and then there’s a crash, it’s only going to get that much worse."

In addition to safety concerns, there are legal and financial consequences for those caught lane splitting. It’s a traffic infraction that can result in a fine of at least $100—and it stays on your driving record.

"Motorcyclists are overrepresented in crashes involving speed, crashes involving impairment," McKechnie added. "They want to be able to kind of weave through traffic and not get held up and get there faster than everyone else. But it’s not worth the risk."

As summer continues and more motorcycles return to Washington roads, safety officials are urging riders to think twice before skirting traffic laws—and reminding all drivers to be alert and share the road.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

