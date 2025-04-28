2 killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pierce County, WA

The Brief Two separate motorcycle crashes in Washington resulted in the deaths of a 48-year-old man and a 21-year-old mom; drugs or alcohol were involved in both incidents. The crashes occurred on Saturday night, with the first involving five vehicles on SR 162 and the second a single-vehicle collision on SR 507; the driver in the second crash was arrested for DUI and vehicular homicide. Warmer months see increased motorcycle fatalities, with 139 deaths in 2023, the highest in a decade; WSP advises motorcyclists to ride cautiously, use reflective gear, and ensure visibility.



A 21-year-old mother and a 48-year-old man died in two separate and unrelated motorcycle crashes.

The first deadly crash happened on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m. Washington State Patrol reports that a 48-year-old motorcyclist crossed over into oncoming traffic on SR 162 near Orting.

"It was a peaceful ride home on a Saturday night, and suddenly I felt like I was in a warzone," said Ted Bearor.

Bearor’s dashcam captured the entire crash. He raced out of his vehicle to help the victims.

What they're saying:

"I guess adrenaline kicked in, and I started to find the motorcyclists on the side of the road and started to give first aid," he said.

In total, five vehicles were involved in the crash. WSP reported drugs or alcohol were involved. The 48-year-old, who WSP reported caused the crash, died.

The second crash

An hour later, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a deadly crash in Roy.

The deadly single-vehicle collision happened on SR 507.

PCSO reported that a 26-year-old man was giving motorcycle joyrides to people at a birthday party.

Deputies reported he was speeding and killed his passenger, who was a 21-year-old mother.

No one was wearing a helmet, and investigators said the 26-year-old was drinking. The motorcycle was wrecked in the crash.

Sheriff’s officials reported they arrested the driver for DUI and vehicular homicide.

By the numbers:

Unfortunately, warmer weather means more deaths could be on the way, law enforcement tells FOX 13 Seattle.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, May, June, July, and August are the deadliest months for motorcyclists in Washington.

The numbers also show motorcycle fatalities are increasing. According to the most recent data, there were 139 deadly motorcycle crashes in 2023. That is the highest number of deaths due to motorcycle crashes in comparison to the previous ten years.

WSP suggests motorcyclists be cautious in the warmer months by avoiding riding at night and making sure that you’re visible to other drivers.

WSP tells FOX 13 Seattle you can do that by wearing reflective gear, having working lights on your motorcycle, and staying out of blind spots.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

