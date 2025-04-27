Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

The Brief A motorcyclist crashed into two other cars on Saturday night. Roads were shut down in the area for hours. One person is dead while multiple others were hospitalized.



A Saturday night crash in Pierce County has left one person dead and two others injured. Another person was involved in the crash but was not injured.

Timeline:

Around 8 p.m. on Apr. 26, a motorcyclist veered into oncoming eastbound traffic on State Route 162 (Pioneer Way East) near Ski Park Lake. This is when the Washington State Patrol says he struck two pick-up trucks.

The crash killed the 48-year-old motorcycle driver. The three surviving victims were all in their 20s:

22-year-old man from Bonney Lake (Chevy Silverado driver)

21-year-old woman from Eatonville (Chevy Silverado passenger)

24-year-old man from Maple Valley (Dodge Ram driver) [uninjured].

Both drivers called 911 after the crash. The Silverado went into the ditch while the Ram hit a telephone pole. All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

SR-162 was blocked for three-and-a-half hours as first responders worked to investigate and clear the scene.

The motorcycle and two trucks were all totaled, according to WSP.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington State Patrol.

