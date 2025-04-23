Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

The Brief Micaela Eudave, an Othello woman, is sharing her story after being suddenly arrested and detained at an ICE holding facility. A video of the Feb. 8 arrest was captured on video and sparked a debate regarding local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.



Surrounded by police vehicles, flashing lights and agents in body-armor, Micaela Eudave thought to herself, "My life is over."

The backstory:

The 44-year-old Othello woman had been driving to work at her taco truck business when the black, unmarked SUV swooped in. A bystander’s video of her February 8th arrest shows Eudave surrendering her purse and car keys to two officers wearing the letters ‘E-R-O’ on their tactical vests: Enforcement and Removal Operations.

"He said, ‘We’re ICE and you’re in this country illegally,’" Eudave recalled. "I was completely in shock. I said, ‘Me?’ He said, ‘Yes, you.’ I said, ‘Why? I didn’t commit any violation?’" Which was true – court documents show Eudave has no criminal history and was under no deportation orders; ICE stated in its own report agents were in the area searching for a criminal alien – not Eudave. But she was the one being hauled away.

"I was completely in shock," Eudave said. "Everything is falling apart and you think, what’s going to happen now?"

Back at home, her 18-year-old son Raul Gomez Eudave was asking the same question.

"My heart dropped to my stomach," Raul said. "I didn’t know what to do."

He’d been alerted to his mom’s arrest by friends who saw the video on social media. Raul had been aware of President Trump’s promise of mass deportations. But Trump had made the same declaration during his first term in office and not much had changed around Othello. "I never thought I’d see the day when I’d watch my mom put in handcuffs."

But Eudave’s arrest comes amid an ongoing legal battle and new national scrutiny of immigration enforcement in Adams County. Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown is suing Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner for allegedly violating the "Keep Washington Working" act, which bars local police from aiding federal immigration enforcement. Brown claims Adams County sheriff's deputies have arrested people based solely on their immigration status and gave ICE confidential information on hundreds of residents to help with investigations.

"What we're seeing now should be scary," Brown said. "I mean, we are literally seeing people snatched up off the street, not given due process."

Wagner defends his actions as obeying the laws, not breaking them. He made the argument to a nationwide audience earlier this month, when he headlined to a US House hearing on sanctuary jurisdictions that limit local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

"Sheriff’s are sworn to uphold the law and protect public safety," Wagner said. "However, sanctuary policies place us in a legal bind, forcing us to navigate conflicting state and federal laws. Instead of focusing on crime prevention we are caught in unnecessary legal battles that are wasting tax dollars and divert resources from critical public safety efforts."

Wagner denies his deputies are doing immigration-only crime sweeps. And there’s no indication that local officers took part in Eudave’s arrest. It’s unclear if she was otherwise profiled – but Eudave’s old fingerprints from two previous failed attempts to enter the U.S. flagged her – that's how agents got a warrant to arrest her.

Eudave – originally from Sinaloa Mexico – has lived in Othello since 2004 – after crossing the border undocumented in search of the promise of opportunity.

"A better quality of life, a job, the dream of having something of our own," Eudave explained. "This community is a very blessed place—just a few days after arriving, I was already working."

Since then, she’s done it all: picked apples and grapes – labored in a stone factory, retail and she even launched her own taco truck in 2019: TACOS MICHOACAN.

"For me, it’s a big achievement — a huge accomplishment to have that opportunity as an immigrant," Eudave said.

At home, she raised Raul – who’s an American citizen – to dream equally big for himself: the honor-roll student had set his sights on medical school after high school graduation this summer. But the nightmarish reality of that February day left no rooms for his dreams. He recalls scrambling – desperate to know where they took his mom – and dialing immigration attorneys one after another – hoping someone would help.

Erin Hall – a veteran immigration lawyer, with 22 years of experience with the Global Justice Law Group – answered his call. She questions why ICE would take notice of Eudave in the first place: she’s a mom, and a local business owner, who’s never been in trouble with the law here. "She isn't what the administration is saying is one of their top priorities right now."

Nevertheless, she was sent to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, one of the largest ICE holding facilities in the United States. Raul was left all alone – and without his mom to run their taco truck – there was no income. He took over the truck on his own, he says to help keep his mom’s dream alive.

"Because it's like, this is what pays what pays for everything in my family," Raul said. "That's the main thing that keeps us going."

When he wasn’t at the truck – he was driving to Tacoma, staying in hotels just to visit with his mom at the detention center.

"It looked more like a prison," he said. "When I went in there, it's all cement. Everything."

Eudave says her confinement took a mental toll: It was very awful, really awful," she recalled. "You feel like…like they treat you as if you’re the worst kind of person."

Hall remained focused on getting Eudave released – and after the judge saw she’s had a stable job history, has paid her taxes and has deep ties to the community, the court agreed to free her on a $4000 bond.

Now, back in Othello – Eudave continues to run her taco truck and live day by day. She says her fear lingers: she’s more alert, constantly watching her back.

"I would tell President Trump to stop separating families — because it’s incredibly heartbreaking."

Her legal case is ongoing, with her next appearance set for May. Hall says deporting Eudave would end up hurting the very community that Sheriff Wagner and the White House are trying to protect.

"In certain cases where there's no criminal history and there's a young child at home who needs her support as his only caregiver, it’s a place where ICE could maybe use their discretion," Hall said. "Maybe focus on individuals who are dangerous."

The Source: Information in this story is from Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, the Adams County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

