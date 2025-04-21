Fast Ferry cuts loom as Washington faces budget crisis

The Brief Some commuters in Kitsap County and Vashon Island could see their fast ferry or water taxi routes to Seattle be cut in the near future. Washington lawmakers are proposing limiting fast ferry weekday roundtrips to and from Seattle as they work to budget around a mutli-billion dollar shortfall.



Commuters in Kitsap County and on Vashon Island may soon see limitations on a popular transportation option, as budget constraints threaten to sink funding for several fast ferry and water taxi sailings. With Olympia facing a multi-billion dollar shortfall, state lawmakers are opting to no longer fund multiple weekday roundtrips to and from Seattle.

"We need our ferries. We only have this one final ferry," said Deb, a Bremerton resident. "We cannot afford to lose our fast ferries."

What we know:

Currently, the plan is to slash seven weekday roundtrips to Bremerton on the fast ferry and four to Vashon Island on the water taxi.

"People who don’t live in Seattle and need the ferries to commute to Seattle aren’t going to get there as reliably," said Brad Hogan, a Bremerton commuter who takes the fast ferry to work at least five days a week. "It’s just going to destroy everybody’s free time because they have to catch even earlier ferries and take even later ones."

Hogan, a Navy veteran, believes ferry service to his peninsula home should be expanded, not reduced.

"I’ve always been impressed with their operational tempo. The way they can just get 100 people across, unload and load them back up in less than five minutes," he said. "Those guys don’t fall behind, like almost ever."

In the Washington State Senate’s 2023-2025 budget, legislators allotted millions of dollars to increase water taxi and fast ferry services. However, these funds were omitted from the newly drafted budget for 2025-2027. A spokesperson explained that the previous allocations were only meant as a stopgap until more state ferry boats could return to service.

Governor Bob Ferguson recently announced that Washington would delay hybrid-electrification of its ferry fleet to keep more boats operational—a move that may address some service gaps.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Legislature and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Docs: Man accused of killing WA grandmother ‘meticulously planned’ murder

Boeing 737 reportedly rejected overseas, FOX 13 finds matching jet in Seattle

Seattle high school student shot, killed in Yakima on Easter Sunday

Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season

New structure for 2025 THING Festival in Carnation, WA

How to celebrate Earth Day 2025 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.