WA Gov. Ferguson to announce plan for Washington State Ferries' future

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson will announce updates on Washington State Ferries, emphasizing the need for improved reliability to support essential services like health care, child care, and jobs. Proposed changes include expediting new vessel deliveries—potentially using diesel-powered ferries—and enhancing staff training and retention to restore all routes. Funding challenges remain a concern, and Ferguson has prioritized further research on service disruptions as part of his first 100 days in office.



Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is expected to announce updates Thursday morning on the future of the state's ferry system.

Ferguson said he wants to invest $20 million in the ferry system because it's essential. He has emphasized the importance of improving ferry reliability, citing their role in getting people to work, healthcare, child care and more.

The backstory:

At the start of the year, Ferguson visited Mukilteo and Clinton to speak with ferry workers, commuters and small business owners about concerns related to the ongoing ferry crisis.

Among the changes the governor has outlined is expediting the delivery of new vessels, which could include using diesel-powered ferries and delaying the transition to an all-electric fleet. He has also stressed the need for improved staff training and retention as part of efforts to restore all routes.

Washington State Ferries Executive Director Steve Nevey said Ferguson is focused on restoring the system to full operation. However, at a community meeting last month, Nevey acknowledged that securing the necessary funding remains a challenge due to a significant shortfall in the state’s transportation budget.

""A lot of tough decisions are going to be made that are going to affect the entire state. But, you know, Governor Ferguson has made it clear in his public statements that Washington State Ferries is one of priorities and funding our needs is top of his priority list," Nevey said.

Ferguson has also called for further research to address issues that cause service disruptions. This has been a key priority since before he took office and was a focus of his transition team.

Addressing the ferry crisis is one of the governor’s policy goals for his first 100 days in office.

Thursday's event will be at 10 a.m. at the Seattle Ferry Terminal at Colman Dock, and Ferguson will be joined by other state transportation leaders, including transportation secretary Julie Meredith, Nevey and Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler.

The Source: Information for this report comes from original interviews with FOX 13.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

Crime and Public SafetyKin