4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

The Brief A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Friday Harbor early Monday morning, with a depth of over 10 miles. Over 1,000 reports were received from Vancouver, B.C., to Kent, but no injuries or damage were reported.



Did you feel it? A reported 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Friday Harbor on Monday morning.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the earthquake happened after 5 a.m. It was more than 10 miles east, northeast of Friday Harbor, about 18 miles west, southwest of Bellingham, and was more than 10 miles deep.

The United States Geological Survey said they received more than 1,000 reports from north of Vancouver, B.C. to Kent before 5:30 p.m.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information from this report comes from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and United States Geological Survey.

