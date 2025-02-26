Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

The Brief Parents in the Northshore School District sounded the alarm after a controversial substitute principal was assigned at Fernwood Elementary School. The educator in question made headlines in 2023 when both she and her husband were put on leave for their alleged use of illegal drugs.



The Northshore School District is reversing course after parents sounded off online, starting a petition calling on the district to remove a controversial substitute principal from their school.

The educator in question made headlines in 2023 when both she and her husband were put on leave.

The superintendent of the district has since told parents she was placed there on a substitute assignment, but has been removed so she wouldn't be a distraction.

More than 500 people signed the petition, asking the Northshore School District to remove an assistant principal from Fernwood Elementary School after court documents were uncovered, showing that she made statements involving her husband and their use of illegal drugs.

Parents said the most important thing is to protect their kids and look out for their safety. Some of the comments in the petition said, "There is zero tolerance with students. Why isn’t she and her husband held to the same standards?"

What they're saying:

"I would have signed, yeah," said Ketan Shah, a parent whose kids previously attended Fernwood Elementary.

He said he wasn't surprised to learn that the school community had started the petition.

"This is a very good, educated, very intellectual, neighborhood," said Shah. "It's part of Bothell, so I can understand if the parents got a hold of a principal doing illegal things. I could see parents jumping onto that being an issue for them."

The backstory:

As FOX 13 reported previously, Meghan Griffin was once the principal at Moorlands Elementary School. That was before her husband, Michael Griffin, also a former principal, had a run-in with police at QFC.

FOX 13 reported that she had filed an extreme protection order against her husband, Michael. In 2023, in that protection order, Meghan, who was still a principal at the time, admitted the couple had been using recreational drugs, including cocaine, for the past year.

That led to both Griffins being placed on leave.

At last check, Michael Griffin was still on leave while Meghan Griffin had recently been assigned to the post at Fenwood.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents on Wednesday, saying:

…"due to the response from the Fernwood community and the potential impact and distraction this may cause to student learning, her two-week assignment as a substitute assistant principal concluded yesterday, February 25.."

Supporters of the petition responded online saying, "This is a powerful reminder that when we come together, we can make a difference for our children."

What's next:

The superintendent went on to say that with time and demonstration of good work, Griffin could have future opportunities to contribute.

He said that she was being replaced at Fernwood Elementary by a retired administrator and former educator.

The full letter from the superintendent is below:

"Dear Fernwood Elementary Staff and Families:

Northshore staff - our educators, administrators, and support staff - are deeply committed to fostering a culture of integrity, leading by example, and prioritizing the well-being of our students. These values guide all of our decisions and actions as we work together to support student success. We also recognize that growth and the ability to learn from mistakes is a lifelong process—not only for our students but for adults as well.

It has been brought to my attention that there is a petition circulating requesting the removal of Ms. Griffin as Fernwood’s substitute assistant principal. For the past year and a half, Ms. Griffin has taken on multiple roles in support of teaching and learning including temporary administrative positions. Throughout this time, she has demonstrated her dedication to students and has never posed a safety concern. In fact, schools and departments that she has supported have expressed their gratitude for her student-centered approach, kindness, and commitment.

However, due to the response from the Fernwood community and the potential impact and distraction this may cause to student learning, her two-week assignment as a substitute assistant principal concluded yesterday, February 25.

I remain hopeful that with time and continued demonstration of good work, Ms. Griffin will have future opportunities to contribute to our schools and support student growth. Lynn Olsen will be coming to Fernwood for the next few days to provide extra administrative support. She is a retired administrator and a former Fernwood educator.

Michael Tolley

Superintendent"

