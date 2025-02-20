‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

The Brief The owners of antique thrift stores across western Washington are warning other businesses about a group of organized thieves after gold and silver. The group was reportedly targeted at least five different shops, including in Everett, La Conner, Conway, Stanwood and Monroe.



Antique dealers across western Washington are sounding the alarm after nearly half-a-dozen antique and boutique shops have been victims of theft, possibly by the same group of individuals.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday at Curious Goods Antiques in Conway.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 spoke to the owner, who filed a police report with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

"Please keep an eye out for this thief," wrote the antique store on its Facebook page. "This man who is sometimes accompanied by a woman and or a child have been hitting local antique stores. Please let your local antique stores know that these guys are making the rounds."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Locations that have been victimized or had run-ins with the individuals include:

SECOND CHANCE ANTIQUES - 1307 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA 98201

DILLY DALLY ANTIQUES - 501 S First St, La Conner, WA 98257

CURIOUS GOODS ANTIQUES - 21046 Main St, Conway, WA

BRICK ROAD ANTIQUES - 10111 270th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292

M&M ANTIQUES & COLLECTABLES - 110 E Main St, Monroe, WA 98272

FOX 13 spoke with Bryan McClimans, owner of Second Chance Antiques in Everett, who said on two separate occasions individuals matching descriptions of the suspects came into his store.

"They were asking about gold and silver," said McClimans.

He said he followed them around the store, asking them questions. He eventually showed them a picture of accused thieves circulating on social media.

"I held it up and said, ‘This is you. That’s your family. You steal for a living. I can’t afford it. I need you to leave my store right now.'"

McClimans said they left and haven’t been seen since.

Still, he worries about other antique stores being victimized.

Anyone who has had a run-in with these individuals and hasn’t already done so is encouraged to file a police report.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: Lawmakers propose pay-by-mile charge for WA drivers

Food: Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

Local: IRS tax refund schedule 2025: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.