Driver, 18, killed after losing control on SR 509 in Burien, WA

An 18-year-old from Normandy Park died Sunday evening after a single-vehicle crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The deadly crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on State Route 509 near South 160th Street.

Authorities say the driver, an 18-year-old man, was traveling southbound in the right lane of SR 509. According to the WSP, the driver attempted to pass another car by moving onto the right shoulder, but then lost control of his vehicle.

The car first struck a tree on the right shoulder, then hit a nearby building. The impact caused the vehicle to spin before it struck a second tree. The car finally came to rest on the right shoulder, facing the wrong direction.

The 18 year old was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

