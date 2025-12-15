Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:07 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:40 PM PST until THU 2:00 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:09 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:14 PM PST, Mason County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, Pierce County, King County, King County, King County, Lewis County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 11:51 AM PST until MON 9:00 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:08 PM PST until THU 2:30 AM PST, Chelan County
High Wind Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Jefferson County, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Kitsap County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, Mason County, King County, Clallam County

Driver, 18, killed after losing control on SR 509 in Burien, WA

Published  December 15, 2025 11:14am PST
BURIEN, Wash. - An 18-year-old from Normandy Park died Sunday evening after a single-vehicle crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The deadly crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on State Route 509 near South 160th Street.

Authorities say the driver, an 18-year-old man, was traveling southbound in the right lane of SR 509. According to the WSP, the driver attempted to pass another car by moving onto the right shoulder, but then lost control of his vehicle.

The car first struck a tree on the right shoulder, then hit a nearby building. The impact caused the vehicle to spin before it struck a second tree. The car finally came to rest on the right shoulder, facing the wrong direction.

The 18 year old was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

