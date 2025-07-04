Crews extinguish 2-alarm Normandy Park house fire

The Brief A two-alarm fire erupted at a home in Normandy Park early Friday morning, with firefighters battling the blaze inside and on the roof of a house that was reportedly under construction or being remodeled. It took crews over 90 minutes to extinguish the fire and hot spots, and no injuries were reported.



A two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Normandy Park early Friday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 18000 Normand Terrace Southwest at about 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a home with a fire inside and on the roof. The house was either under construction or being remodeled.

Normandy Park house fire (Zone 3 Fire district)

Crews used chainsaws to open up the roof to get control of the fire, and it took firefighters more than 90 minutes to extinguish the fire and hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The case still remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Zone 3 Fire District.

