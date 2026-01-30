Seattle protesters join national ‘ICE Out’ day of action

The Brief Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Seattle for a national "ICE Out" day of action targeting corporate ties to immigration enforcement. Demonstrators focused on Target, citing its economic influence in Minnesota and urging the company to cut ties with ICE. The protest was part of a nationwide movement showing solidarity with immigrant communities, with organizers awaiting a response from Target.



Dozens of people took to the streets of downtown Seattle Friday afternoon as part of a national "ICE Out" day of action, calling on major corporations to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and showing solidarity with migrant communities in Minnesota and across the country.

Chants echoed through the downtown core as demonstrators lined sidewalks outside a Target store, with protesters chanting, "ICE out" and "Immigrants are welcome here."

Organizers said they chose the location intentionally. Evan Sutton, an organizer with the group Trouble Makers, said the protest targeted Target because of the company’s economic influence in Minnesota.

"We are here today to tell Target to step up for the community and help stop ICE," Sutton said.

"ICE Out" protest in downtown Seattle outside Target store near Pike Place Market (FOX 13 Seattle)

Target is the fourth-largest employer in Minnesota, and its headquarters are located there, organizers said.

Some protesters said they are applying pressure not only through demonstrations, but also through their spending choices.

"Let corporations know, especially that we care about their actions, and that if they don't take care of their neighborhoods and the cities in which they operate, then we don't want them around," protester Adrian Bonar said.

The protest was loud, with chants, drums and car horns filling the air. Young voices were also prominent among the crowd.

"I'm really excited about it. I mean, like, it feels good to come out here and have so much community with you," 16-year-old Rhea Orazem said, who was at the protest with her parents.

Orazem said she has immigrant family members and feels a personal connection.

"I have immigrant family, so I obviously have connection in them, and I know that they're all good people, and they just want to make a good life for themselves. So it hurts to see them being so like villainized," she said. "I feel strongly because it's like people need to be taking a strong stand, and a big company such as Target needs to be able to, like, choose what side they're on."

She said she hopes more young people begin paying attention to issues affecting their communities.

"Just open the New York Times and just look at what's going on, look at what's going on their community," Orazem said.

"ICE Out" protesters in front of Pike Place Market. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle demonstration was part of a nationwide day of action, with similar protests held in cities across the country. Organizers said the events were meant to send a message of solidarity and safety to immigrant communities.

"To all of our immigrant communities. We say, Seattle's got your back. We are here," Sutton said.

FOX 13 reached out to Target for comment. The station said it will share the company’s response once it is received and will continue monitoring protests across the region.

