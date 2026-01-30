Anti-ICE protesters occupy University of Washington building

The Brief Hundreds of protesters briefly occupied Gerberding Hall at the University of Washington as part of a nationwide anti-ICE movement. Demonstrators say they are demanding clearer policies from UW on ICE cooperation, surveillance practices, and protections for vulnerable students and workers. University officials said the group left voluntarily within an hour, no damage was reported, and police monitored the protest.



On Friday, hundreds of anti-ICE protesters occupied Gerberding Hall at the University of Washington's campus in an effort to get the administration's attention, protesters said.

Video and pictures FOX 13 Seattle obtained show hundreds outside of the building, and dozens inside Gerberding Hall.

Protesters tell FOX 13 Seattle that Friday's actions were in solidarity to a nationwide anti-ICE movement.

"I think the University of Washington should pay attention to the fact that so many people are concerned about their policies regarding ICE and their lack of action because these aren't just current students that currently attend the University of Washington concerned, these are parents of students and these are future students," said Mathieu Chabaud, who is with the organization Students for Democratic Society UW.

University of Washington students occupy Gerberding Hall in an anti-ICE demonstration.

Chabaud told FOX 13 Seattle that students have tried to get the university's attention for months to listen to their requests, but they have not gotten any response from the administration.

This is a University of Washington administration that has shown time and time again it will not move to action unless it is forced to," said Chabaud.

The organization tells FOX 13 Seattle they have four demands from the university.

Follow WA state law – publicly commit to comply with the Keep Washington Working Act and do not share info with ICE or DHS. Enforce the university's commitment to the highest standard of ethics – release public statements disclosing surveillance technology used on campus and any plans for additions, and all communications or agreements with DHS (HSI, ICE, CBP), deportation profiteering companies, and governments complicit with migrant repression. Uphold UW's standard of excellence of public service by tangibly supporting students and workers, especially those of vulnerable statuses – clearly define and enforce public and private spaces where ice cannot enter – utilize the UW alert system to share confirmed presence of ICE in the U-District and provide ‘know your rights’ training Protect the safety of migrant workers, faculty, students and patients in UW Hospitals by ensuring that ICE cannot enter any UW health care facilities. Provide adequate education on how to protect staff and patients from ICE besides "notifying admin."

Officials with the University of Washington told FOX 13 Seattle that a group of 200-300 individuals — a mix of middle school, high school and college-aged — came into Gerberding Hall early Friday afternoon for less than an hour, standing and shouting in lobbies and the stairwell of some floors. UWPD was on scene. There was no damage done and the group left the building voluntarily.

Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside Gerberding Hall at the University of Washington campus.

