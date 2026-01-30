Seattle's Pure Barre studios offer free classes during ‘ICE Out’ strike

The Brief Three Seattle Pure Barre locations—Capitol Hill, Lower Queen Anne, and Columbia City—are offering free classes this Friday and Saturday as part of a local "ICEOUT" initiative supporting immigrant legal defense. While class fees are waived, participants are encouraged to donate to organizations like the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project or the National Immigrant Justice Center in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide general strike. The initiative was launched locally by owner Madison Koesterman; interested participants can sign up online and use promo code ICEOUT at checkout to book their free session.



Three Pure Barre studios in Seattle are offering free workout classes this weekend as part of a local effort to support immigrant communities during a nationwide "ICE Out" general strike.

The owner of the studios, Madison Koesterman, says the goal is to create a safe, welcoming space while encouraging those who can to support immigrant legal defense organizations.

"One of the things about fitness in general, especially a place that offers classes, is it’s often a safe space for people," Koesterman said. "We want to be that and make sure that anyone and everyone is welcome inside our space."

Pure Barre studio lobby in Seattle.

ICE Out strike in Seattle

Dig deeper:

Koesterman owns and operates three Pure Barre locations — Capitol Hill, Lower Queen Anne and Columbia City — and says the decision was made locally, not by the company’s corporate leadership.

"This is just our initiative," Koesterman said. "This isn’t something led by our corporate team. This is really just led by us locals here in Seattle."

While classes are free, participants are encouraged — if they are able — to donate what they would normally pay for a class to organizations providing immigration legal support like the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which provides detention and deportation defense locally and National Immigrant Justice Center, which offers immigrant rights advocacy and direct legal aid nationwide.

For Koesterman, the issue is deeply personal. Her husband is an immigrant, and she says recent immigration enforcement actions have created fear for many families.

Madison Koesterman at Seattle's Pure Barre studio. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local reaction to ICE operations

What they're saying:

"It’s really scary," said Koesterman. "It’s not just the threat of what’s going on with the mass deportation and the ICE raids, but also the reaction from other people who are actually supporting what’s going on. So many of our members and our clients are people who are struggling with this right now, and we feel that it's our responsibility as a business to make a statement and stand with our community right now. I understand that a lot of people are scared right now with everything that's going on, but I think now, more than ever, it's important for people who have the ability to use their platform to get this word out and support the people who are in need of it."

She says even though her husband is a naturalized U.S. citizen, the fear remains.

"We’ve had conversations about, ‘Carry your passport with you,’" Koesterman said. "You never know who’s going to stop you."

As many other businesses have joined in on the strike, either closing doors or remaining open and donating proceeds to either Minnesota or immigrant rights advocacy organizations, she encourages you to support any way you can.

"If you are coming tomorrow, be as loud as possible," Koesterman said. "Share information, support the organizations doing the work, and help us stand with our community."

If you've never tried a barre class, Koesterman says the workouts are open to everyone, regardless of fitness level.

"If you have never worked out before, or if you’re very active, if you’ve had an injury, if you’re postpartum — Pure Barre is really accessible to all people," Koesterman said.

What you can do:

All classes on Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31 will be free. Anyone can sign up through Pure Barre Seattle’s booking platform and use the promo code "ICEOUT" at checkout to waive the class fee.

