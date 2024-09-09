Highline Public Schools closed in WA after possible cyber threat

The Brief All Highland Public Schools were closed Monday due to "unauthorized activity on [its] technology systems". By definition, a ‘cyber threat’ is the possibility of a malicious attempt to damage or disrupt a computer network system. Though schools were closed due to the necessity for student safety, Highland Public Schools did not disclose if this unauthorized activity on its technological systems had actually threatened any individuals. The school district released an update at 2:00 p.m. saying all schools will remain closed on Tuesday.



All Highline Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday as the investigation into a possible cyber threat continues, district officials said.

On Sunday, Highline Public Schools sent out an alert to parents and staff saying that unauthorized activity on its technological systems had been detected and that officials were taking immediate action to resolve the issue.

The district acknowledged that closing schools may burden families and staff, but emphasized the necessity for student safety.

While all school activities, athletics and meetings are canceled, the central office will remain open. School and central office administrators are expected to report to work.

A planned vaccine clinic has been relocated to Matt Griffin YMCA at 3595 S 188th St. in SeaTac and will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, Highland Public Schools announced all schools would be closed on Tuesday.

The investigation into the cybersecurity threat is ongoing.

The Source Information from this article came from press releases sent from Highland Public Schools on Sunday and Monday.

