Highline Public Schools closed in WA after possible cyber threat
KING COUNTY, Wash. - All Highline Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday as the investigation into a possible cyber threat continues, district officials said.
On Sunday, Highline Public Schools sent out an alert to parents and staff saying that unauthorized activity on its technological systems had been detected and that officials were taking immediate action to resolve the issue.
The district acknowledged that closing schools may burden families and staff, but emphasized the necessity for student safety.
While all school activities, athletics and meetings are canceled, the central office will remain open. School and central office administrators are expected to report to work.
A planned vaccine clinic has been relocated to Matt Griffin YMCA at 3595 S 188th St. in SeaTac and will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At around 2 p.m. on Monday, Highland Public Schools announced all schools would be closed on Tuesday.
The investigation into the cybersecurity threat is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.