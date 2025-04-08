Police: Man sets building on fire during Auburn standoff, likely dead
AUBURN, Wash. - Kent police said a standoff involving a domestic assault suspect ended with a building completely engulfed in flames, and the suspect likely dying in the fire.
What we know:
The incident began just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, with a 51-year-old man wanted for a domestic violence assault with a firearm fleeing from officers in a black pickup truck.
Officers initially pursued the suspect but later terminated the chase in the interest of public safety.
Auburn and Kent police then surrounded the suspect's workplace, located near Pike Street Northwest and 15th Street Northwest. Initial attempts to get the suspect to surrender were unsuccessful.
Negotiations continued for hours, with SWAT eventually launching a drone and using less-lethal weapons in an attempt to lure the man out of the building.
As SWAT began clearing the building, a fire broke out inside, forcing officers to retreat.
Fire personnel responded to the scene, however the building quickly became fully engulfed in flames. It took some time before the fire could be extinguished.
The suspect was believed to be inside the building at the time of the fire, and is now presumed dead. Officers were able to evacuate the building without any serious injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators are now examining the scene, working to confirm whether the suspect died in the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.
This remains an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story is from a social media post from the Kent Police Department.
