Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

A 77-year-old man is in the hospital on Sunday after crashing onto someone's patio at a Lower Queen Anne apartment complex.

First responders rescued the elderly man from his vehicle after it went over the edge of a multi-level parking structure in Seattle, calling this type of crash "rare."

Car crashes off multi-story parking garage onto a patio below.

Just before 10 a.m. on Apr. 6, authorities announced they were responding to the scene in the area of Valley Street and 1st Ave. North.

"We know there was a significant amount of speed because he went over a low barrier and then a railing before he flipped his vehicle onto the patio," said Detective Bruan Pritchard with the Seattle Police Department.

A man drove off a multi-level parking garage where he lived, plunging down to a patio below.

The man, a resident of the building where the crash happened, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

Parking garage crash on Apr. 6, 2025.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and the Seattle Police Department.

