Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

From students to grandparents and everyone in between, thousands gathered in all 50 states to protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday. In Washington, rallies took place across the Puget Sound. Their message: Hands Off!

"Hands off our education, hands off our health care and hands off our democracy," one of the speakers said.

At Seattle center, a sea of people stood strong in their convictions while chanting. Organizers told FOX 13, more than seven thousand people pre-registered to attend Saturday’s rally. "Who saves us, we save us," the crowd chanted.

Hands Off rally at Seattle Center on April 5, 2025.

The group said they’re upset with the way president is running the country.

"At this moment, everybody is in trouble," Tyna Ek, Press Relations for Seattle Indivisible said. "People are losing their jobs, people are losing special education, so they’ve been looking for something to do, and we’re giving them something to do, we’re channeling that energy."

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was among the 24 scheduled speakers. "Let’s all become democracy first responders," Jayapal said. "When Elon Musk and Donald Trump come for our social security we say hands off, when Elon Musk and Donald Trump come for our immigrant community we say hands off, when they come for our trans siblings we say, hands off, hands off our bodies, our speech, our freedoms, our democracy."

Rabecca Larson hung these flags on her bag in support of the countries and groups she believes have been wronged. She’s one of dozens who rallied outside the tesla store in South Lake Union, then marched to Seattle Center to join the rally.

"We’ve aligned with Russians, we’ve given up NATO, our stock portfolios are in the tank and Trump’s out golfing, it’s really upsetting to me," Larson said.

Saturday’s rally was organized by several groups including Planned Parenthood, Evergreen Resistance and Seattle Indivisible.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

