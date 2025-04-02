ICE arrests 37 people at Bellingham, WA roofing company

The Brief ICE agents arrested 37 people at a Bellingham roofing business on Wednesday, claiming they had falsified immigration and work documents. The operation took place at Mount Baker Roofing, cited as a worksite enforcement investigation.



A search warrant executed by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), along with other federal agencies, resulted in the arrest of 37 people in Bellingham on Wednesday.

What we know:

The arrests were made after authorities searched Mount Baker Roofing, a northwest Washington roofing company located at 928 Thomas Road.

According to an ICE spokesperson, the 37 people arrested had submitted fraudulent documents for their immigration status and employment information.

ICE labeled this operation as a worksite enforcement investigation, handled by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The full statement on the arrests can be found below, sent by an ICE spokesperson:

"On April 2, 2025, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations ​executed a federal search warrant at Mount Baker Roofing located in Bellingham, Washington based on an ongoing criminal investigation into the unlawful employment of aliens without legal work authorization in violation of federal law.

"As a result of the operation, 37 aliens who had fraudulently represented their immigration status and submitted fraudulent documents and/or information to seek employment were administratively arrested.

"ICE HSI investigates worksite violations and/or the exploitation of workers. Worksite enforcement investigations focus on reducing illegal employment, holding employers accountable and protecting employment opportunities for the country's lawful workforce."

The Source: Information in this story is from a statement sent by a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

