Third measles case confirmed in WA, health officials warn of possible exposure

Health officials confirmed a measles case in a child in Snohomish County and are investigating possible exposures in the area.

According to a Wednesday press release by the Snohomish County Health Department (SCHD), a new measles case has been confirmed in an infant, and they were likely exposed to the highly contagious disease during recent travel abroad. Health officials are now listing certain locations in Snohomish and King Counties where people may have been exposed.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Washington state in 2025 to three, including two cases in infants.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the child and their family, and we sincerely hope for a full and speedy recovery," said Dr. James Lewis, Health Officer for the SCHD. "Measles is a serious and highly contagious disease, and young children – especially those who are too young to be vaccinated – are particularly vulnerable to its complications.

Times and locations of possible measles exposure

Timeline:

The infant may have exposed others to measles at the following public places during the specified timeframes. The SCHD says measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone with the virus leaves the area.

March 27, 2025, from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: The infant was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, including the S Concourse (Gate S12), Customs to the International Arrivals Facility, Baggage Claim (Carousel 20), and exited the airport via the Gina Marie Arrivals Hall at the south end of the main terminal on the lower level.

March 29, 2025, from 6:25 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (the clinic closes at 8:00 p.m.): The infant was at Providence Monroe Clinic, located at 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe, WA 98272.

March 31, 2025, from 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: The infant was at Providence Mill Creek Walk-In Care, Washington Medical Group Endoscopy Clinic, and the Providence Mill Creek Lobby Café, located at 12800 Bothell Everett Hwy #110, Everett, WA 98208.

March 31, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.: The infant was at Seattle Children’s Hospital, including the Forest Garage, Forest Elevators, Forest Pharmacy, and Forest B Lobby, located at 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105.

What to do if you were at these locations

Most people in the area are protected from measles through vaccination, so the overall risk to the public is low. However, individuals who may have been exposed at the listed locations should take the following steps:

Confirm whether you’ve been vaccinated for measles or previously had the disease, and ensure you are up to date with the recommended MMR vaccinations.

If you develop a fever or an unexplained rash, contact a healthcare provider immediately. To prevent spreading measles, do not visit a clinic or hospital without calling ahead to inform them of your potential exposure. It's also advised to limit contact with others, especially those who may not be immune, and wear a mask when visiting a healthcare facility.

If you were at the identified locations during the times listed and are not immune, you are most likely to develop symptoms between April 3 and April 21, 2025. Individuals with weakened immune systems may experience symptoms later.

When should I get my child vaccinated for measles?

Health officials say children need two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first dose should be administered at age 12-15 months, and the second dose at age 4-6 years. Infants between the ages of 6-11 months should get an early dose if traveling outside of the U.S. They will still need two additional doses later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this article comes from a press release by the Snohomish County Health Department.

