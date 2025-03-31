Police investigate after 100 shots fired in West Seattle

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting in West Seattle where more than 100 shots were fired. No injured victims, suspects or cooperative witnesses were located.



Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in West Seattle over the weekend, where more than 100 shots were fired.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded just after 9 p.m. to multiple reports of gunfire and property damage near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Brandon Street.

What we don't know:

Upon arrival, police found that everyone involved had already fled the scene. No injured victims, suspects or cooperative witnesses have been located so far.

What they're saying:

Officers determined that a large crowd had gathered for a vigil, which authorities suspect was held in honor of one of the recent homicide victims from South Seattle.

The SPD reports that more than 100 rounds were fired, with evidence of bullets striking several blocks around the vigil area, including a nearby RV, a house and an abandoned vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and is being led by the SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, or the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

