2 dead in Rainier Beach, WA nightclub parking lot shooting

Seattle police detectives are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the Rainier Beach neighborhood of South Seattle.

Timeline:

At approximately 3:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in a nightclub parking lot located in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Upon arrival, officers found a security guard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. While providing medical aid to the guard, officers discovered another victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the second victim, a young man, deceased. The injured security guard was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

Police blocked off the area, and detectives responded to process the scene. The suspect, or suspects, fled the area before police arrived, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

What's next:

Detectives from the Homicide Unit have been assigned to the case. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 where callers can remain anonymous.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

