The Brief Seattle police have found a child who was reportedly kidnapped and arrested a suspect on Friday. An AMBER Alert was sent out around 5:20 p.m., and canceled around 6 p.m.



What we know:

An AMBER Alert was sent out around 5:20 p.m. regarding the kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl, involving a 47-year-old suspect.

Just before 6 p.m., Seattle police said they located the child and arrested the suspect.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

