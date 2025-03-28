Seattle Mariners Value Games, College Nights at T-Mobile Park

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have 30 Value Games scheduled for the 2025 MLB season at T-Mobile Park. Here’s the full schedule for $10 Value Game tickets at the ballpark. Keep reading for College Night discounts for students at T-Mobile Park this year.



With the excitement for Major League Baseball in full swing after an explosive Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, fans are eager to score discounted tickets to watch the Seattle Mariners.

Earlier this month, the Seattle Mariners announced there would be 30 Value Games out of the 81 total home games at T-Mobile Park during the 2025 season – giving M's fans an opportunity to catch a ballgame with the family with tickets as low as $10.

Keep reading for the full Value Games schedule, and College Night discounts at T-Mobile Park for the 2025 MLB season.

When are Seattle Mariners Value Games at T-Mobile Park?

The Seattle Mariners have 30 Value Games on the 2025 schedule. All of these Value Games take place during the workweek, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still catch great deals. Some weekend games offer special giveaways, so you have plenty of options to enjoy the action and take home some fun Mariners memorabilia.

Here's the full Seattle Mariners Value Games schedule:

March

Monday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

April

Tuesday, April 1 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

Wednesday, April 2 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

Monday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Tuesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Wednesday, April 9 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Tuesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

Wednesday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

May

Tuesday, May 27 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals

Wednesday, May 28 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals

Thursday, May 29 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals

June

Tuesday, June 3 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Wednesday, June 4 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Thursday, June 5 at 12:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Monday, June 30 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

July

Tuesday, July 1 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

Wednesday, July 2 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

Monday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Tuesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Wednesday, July 23 at 12:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers

August

Tuesday, August 5 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Wednesday, August 6 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Thursday, August 7 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

September

Monday, September 8 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Tuesday, September 9 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Wednesday, September 10 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Thursday, September 11 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, September 23 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, September 24 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies

Thursday, September 25 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies

Value Game Tickets can be purchased on the Seattle Mariners' website.

When is Seattle Mariners College Night at T-Mobile Park?

The Seattle Mariners have six College Nights scheduled for the 2025 MLB season at T-Mobile Park. These are different from college-themed nights like 'WSU Cougs Night' or 'UW Night.' College Night offers currently enrolled college students the chance to snag tickets for as low as $10.

According to the Mariner's website, College Night ticket offers are only available online. Tickets also need to be purchased by 12 p.m. the day of the game in order to get the discount.

Here's the full college night schedule:

Thursday, March 27 vs. Athletics: $33 Main Level or $18 View Level ticket

Friday, March 28 vs. Athletics: $10 View Level tickets

Friday, April 11 vs. Texas Rangers: $10 View Level tickets

Friday, April 25 vs. Miami Marlins: $10 View Level tickets

Friday, May 9 vs. Toronto Blue Jays: $14 View Level ticket, Limited-edition Mariners-themed Neon Hat

Friday, May 30 vs. Minnesota Twins: $10 View Level tickets

College Night tickets can be purchased on the Mariners' website.

