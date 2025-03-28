Seattle Mariners Value Games, College Nights at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE - With the excitement for Major League Baseball in full swing after an explosive Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, fans are eager to score discounted tickets to watch the Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 27: Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning during the game between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 27, (Photo by Rod Mar/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Earlier this month, the Seattle Mariners announced there would be 30 Value Games out of the 81 total home games at T-Mobile Park during the 2025 season – giving M's fans an opportunity to catch a ballgame with the family with tickets as low as $10.
Keep reading for the full Value Games schedule, and College Night discounts at T-Mobile Park for the 2025 MLB season.
When are Seattle Mariners Value Games at T-Mobile Park?
The Seattle Mariners have 30 Value Games on the 2025 schedule. All of these Value Games take place during the workweek, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still catch great deals. Some weekend games offer special giveaways, so you have plenty of options to enjoy the action and take home some fun Mariners memorabilia.
Here's the full Seattle Mariners Value Games schedule:
March
Monday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers
April
Tuesday, April 1 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers
Wednesday, April 2 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers
Monday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros
Tuesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros
Wednesday, April 9 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros
Tuesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels
Wednesday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels
May
Tuesday, May 27 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals
Wednesday, May 28 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals
Thursday, May 29 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals
June
Tuesday, June 3 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles
Wednesday, June 4 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles
Thursday, June 5 at 12:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles
Monday, June 30 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals
July
Tuesday, July 1 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals
Wednesday, July 2 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals
Monday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Tuesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Wednesday, July 23 at 12:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers
August
Tuesday, August 5 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
Wednesday, August 6 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
Thursday, August 7 at 1:10 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
September
Monday, September 8 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Tuesday, September 9 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Wednesday, September 10 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Thursday, September 11 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels
Tuesday, September 23 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies
Wednesday, September 24 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies
Thursday, September 25 at 6:40 p.m.: Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies
Value Game Tickets can be purchased on the Seattle Mariners' website.
When is Seattle Mariners College Night at T-Mobile Park?
The Seattle Mariners have six College Nights scheduled for the 2025 MLB season at T-Mobile Park. These are different from college-themed nights like 'WSU Cougs Night' or 'UW Night.' College Night offers currently enrolled college students the chance to snag tickets for as low as $10.
According to the Mariner's website, College Night ticket offers are only available online. Tickets also need to be purchased by 12 p.m. the day of the game in order to get the discount.
Here's the full college night schedule:
- Thursday, March 27 vs. Athletics: $33 Main Level or $18 View Level ticket
- Friday, March 28 vs. Athletics: $10 View Level tickets
- Friday, April 11 vs. Texas Rangers: $10 View Level tickets
- Friday, April 25 vs. Miami Marlins: $10 View Level tickets
- Friday, May 9 vs. Toronto Blue Jays: $14 View Level ticket, Limited-edition Mariners-themed Neon Hat
- Friday, May 30 vs. Minnesota Twins: $10 View Level tickets
College Night tickets can be purchased on the Mariners' website.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Seattle Mariners' website.
