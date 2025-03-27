Seattle Mariners 2025 special giveaways schedule

Thursday marked Opening Day for the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. With fans eager for the 2025 MLB season, the Mariners are set to roll out a variety of giveaways and promotions throughout the year.

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 27: Kids take the field with Mariner Moose prior to the game between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rod Mar/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Photo by Rod Mar/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Fans can look forward to a season packed with giveaways, including bobbleheads, hats, jerseys and much more. In addition, the ballpark will feature new food and drink options, enhancing the overall fan experience.

Keep reading for a complete look at the Seattle Mariners' giveaway schedule.

Seattle Mariners giveaways at T-Mobile Park

March

March 27 - Opening Day: Magnetic Schedule Giveaway

March 28 – Randy Arozarena Crossed-Arm Hoodie Night (First 15,000 fans), plus score a limited edition Cal Raleigh T-shirt for the Big Dumper Era Themed Ticket Special

March 29 – Hello Kitty Bucket Hat Night (First 10,000 fans)

March 30 – Little League Day: Mariners Poster Giveaway (Kids 14 and under)

March 31 – Julio Rodríguez "Bat Flip" Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

April

April 1 – Julio Rodríguez "Bat Flip" Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

April 2 – Julio Rodríguez "Bat Flip" Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

April 7 – Cal Raleigh "Platinum Glove" Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

April 8 – Cal Raleigh "Platinum Glove" Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

April 9 – Cal Raleigh "Platinum Glove" Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

April 11 – Corduroy Hat Night presented by Alaska Airlines (First 10,000 fans)

April 12 – Salute to Armed Forces Night: Camo Jersey Giveaway (First 15,000 fans)

April 13 – Little League Day: Poster Giveaway (14 and under)

April 25 – City Connect Captain's Hat Night (First 10,000 fans)

April 26 – Moose Shoulder Plush Night (First 10,000 fans)

April 27 – Little League Day: Mariners Poster Giveaway (14 and under)

April 29 – DC Comics Night: Score a Joker Bobblehead exclusively through an online ticket offer

May

May 9 – College Night: Get a Neon Mariners Hat with the purchase of a $14 student ticket

May 11 – Mother's Day: Clear Structured Purse Giveaway (First 10,000 moms (21+))

May 27 – Randy Arozarena Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

May 28 – Randy Arozarena Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

May 29 – Randy Arozarena Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

June

June 1 – Little League Day: Poster Giveaway (14 and under)

June 14 – African American Heritage Night: Steelheads Cap Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

June 15 – Father’s Day: Socks Giveaway (First 10,000 dads (21+)), Youth Softball Day: Mariners Poster Giveaway (14 and under)

July

July 4 – Fourth of July Celebration: Patriotic Trucker Hat Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

July 5 – J.P. Crawford Basketball Jersey Night (First 15,000 fans)

July 31 – Trading Card Night (First 10,000 fans)

August

Aug. 2 – Aloha Shirt Day (First 15,000 fans)

Aug. 5 – Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans)

Aug. 6 – Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans)

Aug. 7 - Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans)

Aug. 8 – Ichiro Jersey Night (First 20,000 fans get a 2004 replica jersey)

Aug. 9 – Ichiro Hall of Fame Plaque Night (First 20,000 fans)

Aug. 26 – Native American Heritage Night: Jersey Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

September

Sept. 8 – Logan Gilbert Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans)

Sept. 9 - Logan Gilbert Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans), Hello Kitty Night (Get an exclusive Mariners - Hello Kitty Tumbler with the purchase of a themed ticket)

Sept. 10 – Logan Gilbert Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans)

Be sure to plan ahead and purchase your tickets soon, because some games sell out fast. Tickets can be purchased on the Mariners' website.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Mariners' Promotions & Tickets Specials calendar.

