Police investigate DV shooting at Redmond, WA, apartment complex

Police are investigating a domestic violence shooting that left a man injured at a Redmond apartment complex Monday morning.

Police investigating a shooting at a Redmond apartment complex Monday afternoon. (Redmond Police Department)

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) made the initial announcement on social media at 11:53 a.m.

What we know:

At around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the complex near the corner of 183rd Avenue Northeast and Northeast 116th Street. The complex is just southeast of Albert Einstein Elementary School.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say investigators are interviewing the victim at the hospital, while officers remain at the scene searching for the suspect.

The RPD said Einstein Elementary was secured out of an abundance of caution. Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.

What we don't know:

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the Redmond Police Department (RPD).

