A herd of horses is recovering in Redmond after the animals were rescued from a farm family in Yelm, accused of running a cockfighting operation on the property.

The backstory:

FOX 13 first reported on the cockfighting raid on February 13. At that time, law enforcement, including the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, said they also saved around 500 fighting roosters and other animals that were found in various states of neglect at the farm.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office provided pictures of the property below.

"A lady saw a very skinny Appaloosa horse on the side of the road and called Animal Services of Thurston County, and said ‘there is a skinny horse, you need to come out here,'" said Terry Phelps, operations director at Save a Forgotten Equine (SAFE) horse rescue in Redmond.

Staff members at SAFE say that the horses that were rescued are being called the "Valentine's Day Herd" because they were rescued around the holiday.

Although the horses came in on the thin side, suffering from rain rot of the skin, lice and parasites, three weeks of TLC and treatment at SAFE have made an incredible difference.

"Pretty girl. Will you let me halter you?," said Terry Phelps as she approached a silver mare at the Redmond Rescue facility. "She has all this long hair."

"She’s Arionna Rosita, Silver Rose," said Bob May, a staff member at SAFE.

Phelps and other staff members at the SAFE rescue facility in Redmond say it's shedding season for the horses.

"It’s good to get her scratches," said Phelps, brushing one of the rescued horses. "She’s nuzzling on me, so sweet."

When it's shedding season, it means the hair is flying.

"All this hair coming off of them," said Phelps, pulling it off a brush.

"You’ll see hairballs all around as they get groomed," said Bob May, a staff member at SAFE.

It means shedding more than just winter coats. The animals are shedding their past, which, according to SAFE, included a life of neglect on a farm alongside more than a dozen goats, six cows, and hundreds of fighting roosters, hens and other animals in Yelm.

"There was one dead horse and 15 large horses were removed off the site," said Phelps.

Of the rescued horses, Phelps says four are currently at SAFE's Redmond facility, including Frida Isabella Caballo de Seguro, who's expecting a foal, and stallion Mateo Fernando Cabello de Seguro, pictured below.

"He has really soft eyes," said Phelps about Mateo, the stallion.

The fourth, little Alvaro Casimiro Caballo, pictured below, loves to play. He even took the time to nibble on the FOX 13 camera while crews were getting his close-up.

The other SAFE horses are in foster homes, including this mom and foal, pictured below.

Staff say they will treat the rescues like the divas they deserve to be until they are adopted.

"She’s like get to work Bob," said Phelps laughing, referencing Arionna Rosita Caballo de Seguro, who was looking on.

The team is committed to helping the rescues brush up on their skills for a bright future ahead.

"We’ve worked a little bit on manners and trust," said Phelps. "There’s a lot to take care of these big guys."

"Especially when we hear the stories about how some horses have been kept and not taken care of it’s very good to get them here," said May.

You can help the animals by volunteering here at the barn, or donating on SAFE'S Facebook page or through the rescue's website.

Phelps said she also rescued dogs that were surrendered at the farm and is working on finding homes for them as well.

The Source: Information in this story is from Save a Forgotten Equine and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

