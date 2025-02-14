Expand / Collapse search

More than 500 fighting roosters seized in Yelm, WA animal bust

Published  February 14, 2025 1:04pm PST
The shocking underbelly of cockfighting in Washington state

Earlier this month, deputies in Yakima County made the decision to shoot and kill more than 60 roosters. That decision was made despite the deputies noting they were aware of efforts already launched by the ATF that would send the roosters to an animal sanctuary in Pierce County.

    • More than 500 roosters bred for fighting were seized from a Yelm, WA, residence on Thursday.
    • Investigators also found and removed neglected livestock animals from the property.
    • The operation involved collaboration with eight animal control agencies across western Washington.

YELM, Wash. - More than 500 roosters bred for fighting were seized from a residence in Yelm on Thursday.

More than 500 roosters bred for fighting were seized from a residence in Yelm on Thursday. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on social media that the search warrant at the residence was executed in collaboration with eight other animal control agencies across western Washington. During the search, investigators discovered more than 500 roosters bred and raised for animal fighting. Authorities said they also found numerous neglected livestock animals on the property, which were taken into protective care. The TCSO said the operation would not have been possible without the assistance of Joint Animal Services, Regional Animal Services of King County, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Animal Control, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County, Save A Forgotten Equine (SAFE), Center Valley Animal Rescue, and Edmonds Police Department Animal Control.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on social media that the search warrant at the residence was executed in collaboration with eight other animal control agencies across western Washington.

During the search, investigators discovered more than 500 roosters bred and raised for animal fighting. Authorities said they also found numerous neglected livestock animals on the property, which were taken into protective care.

The TCSO said the operation would not have been possible without the assistance of Joint Animal Services, Regional Animal Services of King County, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Animal Control, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County, Save A Forgotten Equine (SAFE), Center Valley Animal Rescue, and Edmonds Police Department Animal Control.

The shocking underbelly of cockfighting in Washington state
The shocking underbelly of cockfighting in Washington state

Despite being outlawed in all 50 states, underground cockfighting has continued throughout the U.S. and in WA for years.

