More than 500 fighting roosters seized in Yelm, WA animal bust

More than 500 roosters bred for fighting were seized from a residence in Yelm on Thursday.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on social media that the search warrant at the residence was executed in collaboration with eight other animal control agencies across western Washington.

During the search, investigators discovered more than 500 roosters bred and raised for animal fighting. Authorities said they also found numerous neglected livestock animals on the property, which were taken into protective care.

The TCSO said the operation would not have been possible without the assistance of Joint Animal Services, Regional Animal Services of King County, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Animal Control, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County, Save A Forgotten Equine (SAFE), Center Valley Animal Rescue, and Edmonds Police Department Animal Control.

"Their resources, expertise, and dedication played a critical role in rescuing these animals, who we hope will now go on to live long and fulfilling lives." — wrote the TCSO on Facebook.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media post by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

